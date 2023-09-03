BBNaija All Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure reaffirmed her love for fellow housemate, Adekunle as she declares him her trigger point; one responsible for her clash with colleague Alex Unusual.

It would be recalled that Alex and Venita had an altercation on Saturday evening while preparing for the pepsi task.

Addressing the reason for the clash, the reality star and actress stated to Adekunle in the dressing room that the moment her fellow female housemate mentioned his name, she got triggered.

“It triggered me; what do you mean. I went off. You are my trigger point in this house,” she said in part.

See netizens reactions to her statement below:

nana__aeesha penned: “Absolutely love their ship, but Venita need to to start picking her battles pls. Ade can stand up for him self any time, always standing up for him is very unnecessary Abeg.”

silky_cindy noted: “This love should better last outside the house shaa!!!😏😏😏We no wan hear story during REUNION.”

mheenarh__ penned: “These ones are eachother’s 120million, una go still bl0ck eachother when you come outside.”

____omotorewa____ stated: “Aunty Adekunle don turn something else inside that house”

randa.___.fab said: “Their ship is cute..People jus don’t like it cos of venita…! I love them sha 🔥”

Watch the video below: