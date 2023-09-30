Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel Smith has revealed that she will not be attending the finale party, holding on today, September 30.

The reality TV star made this known through her official Twitter account when a curious fan wanted to know about her plans for the party.

The fan with username @kee_Ibi expressed hopes that Angel who got evicted last Sunday alongside her boyfriend, Soma and Venita, would show up looking stunning.

“I trust you’ll slay tomorrow @theangeljbsmith counting on you😍”, the tweep wrote.

In reaction, Angel said she will not be attending the Saturday night party which is the final party that will take place this season. She, however, did not disclose her reason for not wanting to be at the party.

“I’m not going o”, the BBNaija ex-housemate wrote.

Her revelation has stirred reactions on social media.

See some reactions below:

@KolomoniRuth; Angel no kill me I’ve been waiting all week oo😭😭 I say I will not watch this week till Saturday, hyping myself up for my angel this Saturday 😭😭🙆🏾‍♀️

@nina_damsel; Since you stepped down the stage, some of us have not tuned in but were hoping to tomorrow 😭Go back to hear biggie’s voice one last time

@Bellamylove11; U guys are so funny 😂😂😂the comments choke,una no ask her why she no won go,Angel baby why jare? Me I take style support sha,if u don’t want to go fine do u boo.

@Efuababe19; My own problem is for you not to be late before biggie locks the door😂

@Angel_is_Aries; Akosua Hengel no find my mouth ooooo before I show you say fire dey my head

@neycher_amandar; We know the Somas will come through for us after we missed them the whole week on our screen 😌🤟

@Amarahchee; Aaaahhhhh. Please ooooo don’t starve us. We are tuning in because of you.