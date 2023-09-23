Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo, better known as Cross made a remarkable gesture on today, September 23, as he paid tribute to the late talented Nigerian singer Mohbad.

In a recently uploaded video, the reality star sang the late singer’s song while occasionally adding “RIP Mohbad“ in the middle of his performance.

This heartfelt act by the housemate in the video has caught the attention of viewers, who have taken to the comment section to express their reactions.

See some reactions below:

@Gracie_oguns: “If na like this Imole sing this song, shey Cross go listen?”

@Iceprinxy_: “I am sure the passing of Mohbad will be felt mostly by Cross. He has been singing his song ever since he has been in the house. I still can’t get over that he’s dead. Rest on Imole.”

@official_adags: “IMOLE your light shines so bright in your demise.”

@bcsnoopz: “Them no fit understand the full story like this until dem commot.”

@sugar_ifunanya: “Wetin Dey touching bout this tribute. I still don’t get why Jeff told them tho, you wan be better person Abi what.”

Watch the video below: