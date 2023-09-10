Tolanibaj, a Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, has unfollowed her love interest, Neo Akpofure, following his kiss with Ilebaye.

Recall that the duo was involved in a romance with Neo while in the house, which led to the females fighting after Ilebaye kissed Neo.

Following Tolanibaj’s eviction, Neo has grown closer to Ilebaye, and the two enjoyed a passionate kiss at the Saturday night party.

Feeling betrayed, Tolanibaj who had fought Ilebaye over her man on multiple occasions, seems to have given up her love for him.

The reality star has unfollowed Neo on Instagram, and this has left social media divided.

One The Food Networking wrote, “Vee somewhere laughing at this mess. Neo belongs to nobody, he belongs to everybody

One Peaceful Baddie wrote, “I am loving this. Tolani should go and hug transformer

One Meerah Cul wrote, “As e dey sweet us, e dey pain de. As e dey pain Dem, Omo e dey sweet us

One Toby Loba wrote, “Chain men ehhh after all the fight wey she fight for am

One Pretty Bee wrote, “This Tolani girl is a total disgrace to us girls

One Tim West wrote, “Tbaj wey be mumu. Did you marry Neo?