Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel Smith is full of hope that she would make it after being evicted from the reality show.

The reality star, who was evicted on Sunday night alongside Soma and Venita, in an interview with the show host Ebuka on stage noted how she didn’t win the N90 million in her season, but made the said sum after the show.

She expressed confidence that she would do the same after the show, and make more than the grand prize of N120 million.

“I didn’t win N120 million, but I will make it outside. Just like I didn’t make N90 million in my season but I made it after the show”.

Taking to comment section, many questioned how the reality star would make such money, wondering if she would become a runs girl.

Mide Blaq wrote, “Tell us wetin you dey do to make that 90m abeg

Peter Dee wrote, “She dey use this one console herself. She and Soma go knack this evening finally. She has been waiting

Official King Lanky wrote, “We believe you, but we know how you take the N90 millions

Ego Umez wrote, “Okay….you said your boyfriend outside the house is a rich dude, so I guess he’s gonna compensate you and Soma for a job well done

Hem George wrote, “Good luck, make I go vote my Mercy

Kee Umecity wrote, “Well said aside Mercy Eke the rest of winners just fade into oblivion the last 6 seasons”.