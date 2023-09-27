Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Ilebaye stirred reactions on social media as she turned down the advice of fellow housemate, Mercy Eke, who advised her to get a bigger backside through BBL surgery.

In a chat with Mercy Eke, Ilebaye was heard saying, “God forbid o.”

She made this statement after Mercy Eke, a fellow housemate, suggested that she should enhance her buttocks.

The reality star went on to add that if she were to undergo the surgery and wear a short dress, it would make her backside look somehow.

See netizens reactions to her statement below;

Jane: “Baye them go use am against you sey you dey trigger them oh.”

user9002143274209: “I trust mercy to change the statement.”

love: “‎God forbid oo few months later you will go and do phyna’s type.”

Jaq JJ: “‎My bby is proud of her body parts she’s a natural girl I love that.”

Unapologetically~Moho: “Baye they will now claim you are triggering them.”

mokele: “‎I love her shape, tone more with gym baye you will in trouble, they will say you triggered them.”

@𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐢1𝐝𝐢𝐯: “Baye has something else to do with the money other than bum bum.”

Marvisosas: “‎see person when tell person say she no go fit manage 120m, na she dey still tell her make she go do bum bum. mercy the manager.”

