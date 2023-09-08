Popular reality star and BBNaija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has once again declare her intentions to a fellow housemate, Ilebaye, that she intends to go home with the money after winning the N120million cash prize in the ongoing BBNaija season 8 All-Stars edition show.

She made this statement on Thursday night during a conversation with Ilebaye about an issue that concerns Cross.

Ilebaye went on to ask her who she initially thought would win the show, and Mercy Eke responded by claiming that she is going home with the cash prize.

Read their conversation below:

Mercy Eke: “If I’m the one who said that, let me not win this show.”

Ilebaye: “Were you expecting to win it before?”

Mercy Eke: “I’m going to win this show. I’m here to win, and I’m taking home the N120 million. I have my mercenaries.”

Viewers have taken to the comment page to drop their opinions regarding the conversation between both housemates.

See some netizens reactions below:

shapeshifter23_: “Ilebaye prince deceived you ni oo. I love you but it will take a miracle with some sprinkle of babalawo. Yes you’re strong but what about the elephants?”

echebirigreg: “Mercy is not lieing . But she has to becareful so that too much Infringement doesn’t knock her out …Almost all of them see her as a big threat.”

soothsayer_de2: “Mercy Eke 2.0 is no Jokes, Mercenaries get ready it’s about to be a Bl00dy affair….I love her she rebuked her immediately and made declaration over that win, Mercy EkeX120.”

_naashika1: “What people turn to forget is that a lot of fans of other fanbases share their votes with ilebaye and vice versa. Only few are loyal to her compared to SPARTANS and MERCENARIES which hardly share vote when their fav is up. This win is between Mercy and CeeC (my observation and opinion tho). yours are welcomed without any insults please.”

Watch the video below: