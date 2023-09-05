BBNaija All stars housemate Doyinsola David, has suggested that she might be leaving the house soon, as she was seen discussing the possibility of voluntarily exiting during her diary session with Big Brother.

The reality star while in discussion with fellow housemate Whitemoney about the current state of things in the house and whether it’s wise to ask Big Brother to inform her outside fans not to vote for her.

This follows Angel, a fellow housemate, nominating her for eviction, despite their initial agreement not to put each other up for nomination or possible eviction.

Doyin’s statement and potential plans have captured the attention of fans, who have flooded the comments section of the post with their reactions.

See some reactions below:

Tobiloba_O: “Looool, when she was running her mouth last week she didn’t know. Now she wants to take voluntary exit for just one week of nomination? Ilebaye has been up except last week and she was happy too. Make she shift abeg.”

@emmy_mmc: “Whether Doyin takes an exit or not,she will come home on Sunday,she is crying because her manipulation did not work.”

@_Matriach: “This babe is funny. She’s a completely different person now from who she was when she had power. She was so arrogant and nasty when she was HOH. Good for her.”

@Gracie_oguns: “No she doesn’t need to take voluntary exit, she should wait till Sunday cos she’s leaving on Sunday.”

@TheosophiaQueen: “She is going through it having said boldly that Omashola would never be HoH but turned out to be the opposite, and also getting nominated by someone she conspired with to nominate Venita and Adekunle.”

@pharm_wendy1: “She was all joy and excited just last week here when she was feeling on top of the world in the hoh lounge she even told biggie she is genuinely very happy, so what changed?! Anyway, no need to take the cowardly way out, Sunday is just around the corner.”

Watch the video below: