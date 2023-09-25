Venita Akpofure, an ex Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, has admitted that she is really worried about the future of her relationship with Adekunle, a male housemate.

Recall that Venita had recently been having some amorous issues with Adekunle and that she was evicted on Sunday along with Soma and Angel.

During a dinner date that Venita paid for with her Moniepoint coins, their relationship’s problems became apparent.

Following her eviction from the house, Venita spoke with Ebuka about her relationship with Adekunle and voiced doubt about their chances of having a prosperous future.

Her words: “I don’t know; I think I will kind of wait for him (Adekunle) to come out. He knows my heart, knows how I feel, and I’m always telling him… I don’t like to open up very often, but I’m very afraid. We’ll see what happens.”

On her journey on the show, she said, “To be honest, the last time I was in the house, I didn’t stay very long…I’m happy with the new connections I have; I passed where I expected to reach on the show. I’m thankful for being on the show.”