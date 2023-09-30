PD Thelma, revealed in a chat with a few former housemates that, like former presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, Mercy Eke would win the ongoing BBNaija All Stars season.

Speaking about the strategy being used in the house, the lady, whose name was revealed as PD Thelma, compared reality star, Mercy Eke to president Bola Tinubu.

She said: “Mercy is playing the game like Tinubu, Ilebaye is like Peter Obi, and CeeC is like Atiku.”

“I say Tinubu because people might initially favor Ilebaye, similar to how people favored Peter Obi, but in the end, everything might revolve around Mercy, just as it often does around Tinubu.”

Her statement has got netizens talking on social media.

See some reactions below;

@oluchi_prudence: “Which kind description be this na? na the men wey dey the house i dey pity for, people no dey add them for top 3. Shebi na only Cee c, mercy and ilebaye be the only finalist ni?”

@official_adags: “This jobless people be cracking me up when their mate dey house dey compete for 120Million they are outside analyzing rubbish. I wish the finalist all the best.”

@SamuelPresh: “One girl said I was the first to be verified in my season.. please where as that gotten her to?”

@Francis83859823: “Mercy kor ronaldo ni. Let her not hide in shame when ilebaye wins on Sunday.”

@Andreana278225: “Lady in pink Mercy will win this if it’s her own 120 million biggie is handling over to her.”

@bcsnoopz: “So mercy way don win b4 unna still wan make ein win again? Nawa for unna.”

@ulari_o: “All this people just dey talk but ask them now if they voted for the hms you’ll hear crickets msheewww. Kmt.”

Watch the video below;

https://x.com/TheSabiRadio/status/1708065090941981105?s=20