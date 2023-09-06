Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Neo Akpofure, popular called Neo Energy has disclosed the amount his teeth cost him.

While having a conversation with fellow housemates Doyin, Mercy Eke and Pere, as they were talking about the high expenses associated with dental procedures overseas. Neo revealed that his procedure cost him a whopping sum of 9,000 dollars.

Read their conversation below;

Pere – “What Neo and I have on our teeth are zirconia crowns; it’s the strongest variant and can last for a long time.”

Doyin – “Whoever did yours did a very good job. I saw your throwback, Pere, you were ugly as heck.”

Neo – “They gave me the option to fix just that damaged one on top. My teeth didn’t cost 4000 dollars; it’s more than 9000 dollars.”

Mercy – “The other one I’m talking about costs like 30,000 dollars; it depends.”

Ceec – “You didn’t look this good before; what do you mean?”

Pere – “I was planning to get mine done in America, but they charge a lot. It’s over 40,000 dollars in the States. I had to go to Turkey, where I got 12 up and 12 down.”

Neo – “I had 10 up and 10 down.”

Pere – “That stuff is expensive.”

Neo – “It isn’t cheap.”

Doyin – “You know, they have everything, just the 4k dollars.”

Pere – “It’s not 4k; take 4k there, and they’ll turn you away.”

Doyin – “With that kind of gap between your teeth, they can’t charge you 4000 dollars; all the air comes out from that gap tooth, hahaha.”

Watch the video below;

Omo na wa oooo If i heard neo correctly, his teeth cost him nine thousand something dollars $9000 hmmmm and words on the street say na Beauty pay for the veneers teeth.#BBNaija #bbnaijaAllstars #BBNaijaAllStar pic.twitter.com/gQGFKIne7u — Princess of AsoRock (@Ollybelleza) September 5, 2023