Evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Chinonso Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah has revealed that she was originally invited to be a part of the Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates but she turned it down.

The reality TV star, who later went into the show three weeks ago as a house guest said the first invitation came at a time when her work schedule could not permit her.

Speaking after her eviction on Sunday, Kim Oprah revealed why she accepted a cameo while being interviewed by BellaNaija.

The TV presenter said she had to suspend her programme on HIP TV titled Trending and her employers gave her permission to return for the All Stars edition for a brief moment.

Kim Oprah said; “I was initially summoned to go into the House for the main show but unfortunately my work schedule did not permit me.



“Luckily enough, they [Big Brother organisers] asked if I could come back as a guest housemate and that was the period we were also preparing for the Headies Awards.

“So we had actually halted production for my own show which is ‘Trending’ on Hip TV. So, I was given the time off to go into the House for a bit and come out.”