Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Angel Smith revealed that trolls created obituary posters with her name, taking online harassment to a whole new level during her participation in the 2021 edition of the show.

In a recent interview with media personality Hero Daniels, Angel opened up about the traumatic experiences she faced as a result of her transparency regarding her mental health struggles during the 2021 “Shine Ya Eye” season of the show.

In her words;

“This season on Big Brother, I struggled to be vulnerable a lot because in ‘Shine Ya Eye’ 2021, I talked about my mental health and how much I struggled a lot, and they [trolls] started using it against me. I mean, there were all sorts of narratives that I’m a crazy person, I belong in a mental hospital…”

“It’s hurtful to hear those things. I saw a tweet in 2021, someone said, ‘Very soon she would soon h**t herself.’ Because I spoke about self-h**ting.

“There were a lot of hurtful things I came back out to [in 2021]: People made obituary posters for me.”

See below;

https://x.com/hero_daniels/status/1707801253265236184?s=20