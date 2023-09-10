Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Mercy Eke has caused a stir on social media with her passionate kiss with fellow housemate, Pere Egbi.

During their Saturday night party, the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition winner was seen locking lips with the Nollywood actor as they hit the dance floor.

Many stated that the reality star was looking for a reason to trend and trying to form a ship with other male housemates as they also questioned how many housemates she would get intimate with on the show.

Watch the video below;

See how netizens reacted below:

Jenny Okpara wrote, “Mercy dey hustle for highlight Sha

Symply Bee wrote, “This one just dey hustle for highlight. Queen of Lowlights

Lisa Daboss Babe wrote, “This kissing thing sef ahhhhh, na everybody this Mercy dey kiss?

Diamond Ama wrote, “How many people Mercy wan kiss this season abeg

Endowed Funso wrote, “If her boyfriend can afford the money and she is no hee respect for the guys on national TV then there is no boyfriend anywhere

Toni Asaa wrote, “Mercy is searching for highlights under the rock. Kissing guys highlights game, shame! Looking for a man to help her game this time around but no man agreed to be used!!

Naomi Fierce wrote, “This girl had no business kissing Pere, just doing things for attention