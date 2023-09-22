Tensions are high among the BBNaija All Stars housemates as Mercy Eke and Ilebaye clash over the week’s wager task.

Ilebaye, the Head of House, expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of effort put into preparing for the wager.

This arose after Venita accused Ilebaye of attempting to make the group appear demeaning through her constant complaints.

During the discussion, Soma chipped in, stating that the housemates were genuinely doing their best. Ilebaye then attempted to silence him, a move that sparked anger in Mercy.

Mercy accused Ilebaye of attempting to portray herself as a victim in a situation that is clearly not supposed to be.

“Stop trying to play victim, nobody is attacking you. Shut your trap! Everybody is working, stop trying to play victim,” she stated.

