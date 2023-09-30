The father of BBNaija star, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor popularly known as Phyna, has accused the winner of the 2022 BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition of neglecting them after winning N100 million grand prize.

According to reality star’s parents, the last time they set their eyes on their daughter was the day she was announced as the winner of the reality show in 2022.

Phyna’s father, Felix Otabor, who spoke with Vanguard, claimed that her daughter, who often show off on social media, has not been picking their calls since she left the BBNaija house.

He further revealed that she asked him to quit his job as a hearse driver (Somebody who transports the deceased person from the funeral home or mortuary to the final resting place).

In his words:

“I haven’t seen Phyna, my daughter, since she won BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition last year. She hasn’t returned home since then. I don’t know why. I am a professional hearse driver, and when she won the reality TV show, she asked me to do away with all my old cars, promising to change my life. But since then, I haven’t seen her. And I don’t have a car again. Once in a while, the Vice-Chairman of our association will allow me to drive his own car.

“I sold all my four cars because, at the time, my daughter won the show. I thought that God had finally answered our prayers. I called her on the telephone, and she said God has blessed us. She asked me to do away with all my old cars, or she would give them out to Aboki, any day she returned.

“So, instead of allowing her to dash out my cars to scavengers, I decided to sell them as scraps and used the proceeds to renovate my house. And that was the beginning of my suffering. I stopped doing my business because I had no car again. And my neighbours thought I was either stingy or pretending as if my daughter just won a N100 million grand prize. I was the Vice-Chairman of our association, but when I couldn’t show up at our station for some time, they replaced me with another person.

“From that moment, things started getting tough for me. I am even looking for somebody who will give me a car on hire purchase. I need help, it has come to that point/. I don’t want to die in silence.”

Asked why Phyna was ignoring them, Otabor said he couldn’t explain, adding that he didn’t know his daughter’s whereabouts when he spoke to them during the week.

He added: “I only see her on Facebook or Instagram whenever she shares new photos on these platforms.”