Pere, one of the housemates, admitted to other housemates, Cross and Kim Oprah in a recent episode of BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars that he would have hit Doyin.

He admitted that if he had been a girl, his response would have been different in the heat of their altercation.

This declaration came after a previous incident in which Doyin allegedly called Pere a weakling when speaking with Ceec and Mercy.

The moment the housemates returned from the arena, Biggie’s resident parrot revealed the conversation Doyin had.

An emotional reaction resulted from Doyin’s remark about being a weakling.

When the parrot’s disclosure generated a commotion in the house, Pere was clearly upset.

Sometime later, in another chat with Kim Oprah and Cross, Pere vented his frustration and said, “I were a girl, I would’ve slapped Doyin three times and left this house. Because I’m a guy, there are certain things I can’t do.”

Kim Oprah: “I don’t know why they can’t let this matter rest since yesterday; it’s as if they put fire in their bum bum.”

