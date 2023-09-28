BBNaija All-star housemate, Alex Unusual has replied some fans who accused her of having pride and also being two-faced.

Recall that while in the house, the reality star was criticized by some fans over her interaction with other housemates.

They accused her of being being two-faced, manipulating other housemates and of playing a game.

Following her eviction, Alex Unusual has finally addressed those fans via her TikTok Live session.

A fan had asked: “Why do you think, why do people think that you are two -faced or hypocrite?”

In response, she replied; ” Because they want a reflection of themselves on me, so they try to force that they see themselves on me, but then they don’t see it. So, they see themselves, but that’s not what it is.’

A troll then said; “Alex you too get pride.’

She replied; “Thank you. I like that you notice that. And that’s because I know who I am. You know, sometimes some kind of pride for people that know who they are. So I love that. It’s a compliment. I appreciate it.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Tell the world who fathered your child” Kemi Olunloyo blasts Mohbad’s wife and Iyabo Ojo, threatens to share DNA report