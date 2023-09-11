BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura has written an open letter to her future husband.

She did this while sharing a video of her rocking a bridal outfit.

In her caption, Beauty Tukura revealed how blessed her future husband is to have her as his future wife.

She wrote; “Dear Future Husband, you’re a Blessed Man”

Since the video went viral, her fans and colleagues has been gushing over her beauty.

Hermes Iyele wrote, “Beauty ain’t just a name, you carry it too well

Lilo Aderogba wrote, “Omg bae

Saga Adeolu wrote, “Absolutely beautiful

One Chidi Obioma Chukwu wrote, “The people that said Kim Oprah is more beautiful are obviously blind. Natural or make-up beauty is beautiful and gorgeous

Anganile wrote, “Definitely saving this dress for my wedding

Lynald Rosewin wrote, “You will sure make a gorgeous bride

Isaiah Wilfred: “Amen… I’m a blessed man

One For Beauty wrote, “Your future husband is more than blessed look at you

