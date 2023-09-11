BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura has written an open letter to her future husband.
She did this while sharing a video of her rocking a bridal outfit.
In her caption, Beauty Tukura revealed how blessed her future husband is to have her as his future wife.
She wrote; “Dear Future Husband, you’re a Blessed Man”
Since the video went viral, her fans and colleagues has been gushing over her beauty.
Hermes Iyele wrote, “Beauty ain’t just a name, you carry it too well
Lilo Aderogba wrote, “Omg bae
Saga Adeolu wrote, “Absolutely beautiful
One Chidi Obioma Chukwu wrote, “The people that said Kim Oprah is more beautiful are obviously blind. Natural or make-up beauty is beautiful and gorgeous
Anganile wrote, “Definitely saving this dress for my wedding
Lynald Rosewin wrote, “You will sure make a gorgeous bride
Isaiah Wilfred: “Amen… I’m a blessed man
One For Beauty wrote, “Your future husband is more than blessed look at you
Watch the video below:
