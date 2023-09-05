BBNaija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has publicly apologized for his misogynistic statement during his stay in the house.

Recall that during his stay in the BBNaija house, the reality star revealed that he is saving money for his sons and their friends to engage in sexual activities with girls

He also slut-shamed the ladies in the house.

This led to him being dragged mercilessly online.

Following his eviction from the show on Sunday, Seyi Awolowo has apologized to netizens over his outburst.

During his media rounds with Ebuka Uchendu, the actor couldn’t hold back his tears as he expresses his regret at his statement.

“I am really sorry I guess that’s the most I can do right now”. He said.

