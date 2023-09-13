Legendary Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, believes that staying faithful to one’s partner is challenging.

The veteran made this disclosure in a recent interview with renowned comedian and actor, Teju Babyface, who asked him about marriage and staying true.

He went on to say that married men are typically targets of malicious women, and that this is tough to shake.

The actor began by saying, “It is very hard, let’s face it. Every one of us that is married, we are the target, I mean look at women, how can we escape it.”

He compared those women to biblical figures like Jezebel and Delilah, who plotted the demise of males in the Bible.

He continued by saying that the only way to defeat such women’s efforts was to overwhelm them with power.

“Women are like Jezebel, they are like Delilah. They prepare The only way you can perpetuate the real intentions of the enemy is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority at any time, you shoot it down,” he stated.

RMD went on to equate the scenario to that of an army commander, emphasizing the need of men being strong in the face of hardship.

The 62-year-old actor also noted that men should fill in for their wives in such situations, as well as defend themselves from Jezebel-like women.