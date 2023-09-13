Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has revealed that not being in a romantic relationship for a long time has messed him up psychologically.

He stated this while expressing his feelings for fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

The reality star who won the ‘Shine ya eyes’ edition of the show said he wanted to get to know Doyin but had to step back because Mercy came into the picture.

“Being single for a long time has messed up my mind psychologically.

“It has messed me up in a way that I don’t know how to be with a woman, but I seriously need a woman to call my own, I need my own girl by my side,” he said.