Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye celebrates the birthday of her senior colleague, Toyin Abraham while recounting an unforgettable gesture for her.

Toyin Abraham who celebrated her 43rd birthday some days ago was celebrated by the ‘Breaded Life’ actress who stressed how she once came through for her in one of her struggling times.

According to Bimbo, she once lost a video of hers from her YouTube page and had to re-upload it only to get little to no impressions.

However, the ‘Ijakumo’ star made sure she urged her followers to support Bimbo Ademoye on the new upload so as to lighten up her day.

Narrating the experience, she emphasized how touching the gesture was and how it still lingers in her heart to date.

She wrote:

“I remember when I lost my video on YouTube, you put a call through to ensure I was ok, took it upon yourself to post on your page to plead with people to watch the new upload. That act still lingers in my heart. I’m forever grateful .Happy birthday ma,”

Toyin replied to the caption with, “Bimbo omo ola; what about the way u support me too. Thank you so much my love. Irawo e koni womi o.”