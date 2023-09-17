Controversial transvetite, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the death of promising Nigerian singer, Mohbad, calling on his spirit to wake up and haunt whoever has a hand in his death.

The socielite’s statement comes five days after the singer’s death.

She wrote: “Sad! The more I read about this young dude called Mohbad, my sanity is always tampered. You made a young boy’s life hell for him, and you think you want to live freely as well?”

“Hell NO, bro. We won’t rest until he gets justice. I have been seeing people writing RIP on Mohbad’s picture. Well, sadly, he can’t rest now.”

“He should wake up and haunt everyone who participated in making his life short. Then he can now Rest In Peace.”

Netizens took to the comment section of the post to react to what she said about the singer’s death.

See reactions below:

omobolanle_ii: “Mummy of Lagos I support this one wey you talk.”

sophiabae11: “Yes ohhh mummy of Lagos he can’t Rest In Peace now.”

_belynda__: “Everybody is taking action on social media nobody is doing anything in real life.”

iamkingdinero1: “Don’t know why they are still going through the corners , be specific in whom ever you are referring to if na Naira Marley mention his name if na Sam Larry mention his name which one be “ you “ ? MTCHEEEEEEW.”

desmond_dex: “If we wan serious for this matter I for say Mek we start protest but some 2faced people will still hijack the protest like they did during ensars and blame it on Igbo/ipob,they might even go to extent of blaming it On election outcome . Nigeria is too divided to achieve anything meaningful let alone fair justice system.”

See her post below: