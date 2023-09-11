Popular actor, Bolanle Ninalowo’s estranged wife celebrates her 42nd birthday with stunning photos.

Recall that the famous couple declared the dissolution of their union, and Bunmi Ninalowo then deleted her Instagram account and created a new one.

This had greatly shocked many fans who weren’t expecting such news.

The mother of two posted ageless pictures of herself on her Instagram profile on September 11th, the day she turned 42.

“On this day a Queen was born. Happy 42nd birthday to me🎂🎊,” she stated in an Instagram post.

In a subsequent post where she clearly flaunted her steppings beautifully while wearing a pink two-piece outfit, she penned, “Thank God for another year 🥰 🎂🎊.”

See the post below;