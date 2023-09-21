Following the sad passing of popular Nigerian singer Mohbad, popular British music channel, MTV Base has reportedly banned Marlian music.

Naira Marley, the ‘Soapy’ hitmaker, who was charged with being involved in Mohbad’s unfortunate death, is the owner of the record company.

Theinfong reported that, Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian music records, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances.

Some national radio stations have also banned all of the music produced by the record Label as a result of the singer’s controversial demise.

A staff member of the MTV music channel and well-known TV host Ehizojie Okoeguale, aka DadaBoy Ehiz, announced the ban on Marlian music on Wednesday, adding his name to the growing list of music platforms that have done so.

In a post shared on his X, Okoeguale wrote: “MTVbase dropped everything Marlian. Kudos to dem.”