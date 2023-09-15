Nigerian businessman and Chairman of Almubee Group, has gifted the late talented singer, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi N2 million.

The news was made known on Instagram with a screenshot of the debit alert. From the date on the screenshot, the businessman had sent her the money on Thursday, September 14th, 2023.

To add to the cash gift, the generous businessman has promised to sponsor their 5-month-old son to the University level.

Taking to the comment section, many praise him for his kind gesture.

Naza Okafor wrote, “Thank you for the money oo, but you for start with primary/secondary school scholarship firs just saying oo

Official Starlette wrote, “Why all the fake love? Mohbad’s wife tell Una say she needs money. Nobody came through for him now he’s no more y’all are sending money SMH

Ese Okogba wrote, “Thank God! This woman should take her baby and just leave this country

Europe opined, “Anything done for this lady or the son should be in private before the family starts another drama