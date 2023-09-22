BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre has celebrated his wife, Anu Bakre on her birthday today, September 22.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of his Queen and their children.

In his caption, Tobi Bakre revealed that life has been lifing ever since he met his wife.

According to him, she brought so much joy and pure happiness to him and everyone around.

The brand influencer added that he can’t imagine a life without his wife.

In his words;

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life!

On this day! I want to celebrate you. Ever since I met you. Life in general hasn’t been the same. Life has been lifing oooo. You bring so much joy and pure happiness to me and everyone around.

Can’t imagine a life without you. Indeed I’m blessed to call you wife and lucky to be spending all of my life with you. I pray God continues to bless you with divine joy and happiness.

Thanks for being strong! Thanks for being kind! Thanks for being amazing! Thanks for our now 2 minions! Thanks for being YOU!

I LOVE YOU MY BABY!

Wishing you another amazing year with God’s love and favor my nunu 😘”

See below;

