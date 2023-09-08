BBNaija season 8 “Level Up” winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has purchased a new house.

The reality star took to her Instagram story to share the good news to her fans and followers.

Phyna posted a video of herself with wine in a glass cup cheering to a new house.

“Cheers to a new crib”. She simply wrote.

In other news, Phyna has finally spoken out about her argument with Chichi during the reunion and N100 million lawsuit.

Recall that during the BBNaija Reunion, Phyna accused Chichi of leaving her husband and children in Benin City following an intense argument, which resulted in the death of one of her children.

She also claimed that Chichi had used her parents’ passing as a winning strategy for the competition. In addition, Phyna had labeled Chichi a stripper and age-shamed her, saying that she is 33. Plus, Phyna added the accusation that Chichi poisoned her friend in Cyprus out of jealousy.

During a recent chat with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, the hype priestess claimed that the comments Chichi used against her which the show’s producers chose not to air were the cause of her anger.

She said that ChiChi body-shamed her and called her an abortionist, which trigger her.