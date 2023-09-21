Popular Nigerian comedian Onyebuchi Ojieh better known professionally as, Buchi has accused his estranged wife’s family of abducting his kids and refusing him access to them.

Taking to his Instagram story, the humour merchant alleged that his wife’s family helped in the abduction of his kids, Isede and Salami.

Buchi noted how they can only stop him from talking to them, but can’t stop the law.

The comedian questioned how his in-laws would feel if someone took away their kids from them after all they went through to have them. He further questioned if they would survive it.

In what seems like a warning to them, he told them to allow him have access to their kids.

“U have ur kids allow me access to my kids.

Family when they repay good with wickedness I never stopped u from talking to your father.

U facilitated the abduction of my kids – Isede and Salamis. You can stop me from talking to them. You can’t stop the law.

Mr n Mrs Salami. If someone took Jos & Daniella after all u went thru. Una go survive am. I want access to my kids”.

Buchi and his wife got married in 2017 and share two kids. Their marriage hit the rock last year over alleged violence from his wife.