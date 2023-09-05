Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator Bukola Adeaga Ilori better known as Kiekie has once again sparked reactions online following her recent video at an event.

The energy goddess who recently sent her daughter Nola packing from the house left many in awe while on stage as a host at an event.

In the viral video, Kiekie pulls up in her stunning dress and causes by extension causes frenzy while on stage with her amazing leg work.

Kiekie cracks the audience up with her hilarious jokes and showcase some dance moves while on stage.

The skitmaker effortlessly dishes out some leg works continuously in a swift manner and even accompanies it with a breaking dance movement similar to that of Micheal Jackson leaving top Nigerian dancer Kaffy in a drooling state just as she left many netizens in a freezing state.

Captioning the video on her page, Kiekie wrote; “HOST. DUTY. FOR. REDBULL 💥 . . Showed out yesterday with @enioluwaofficial as the hosts to the most electrifying dance competition in Nigeria; @redbullng Bull Dance your style National finals in Lagos. Shout out to the queen @kaffydance 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽😘”

See photos and video below;