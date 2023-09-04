A serving youth corper was heard in a viral voice message bemoaning the fact that he handed his girlfriend more than half of his 33,000 naira monthly salary just to have her place even more financial demands on him.

The federal government had paid the NYSC corps member’s monthly stipend, and he had handed his lover 25,000 of that sum, but she kept requesting more.

He warned her that he won’t send her any money again till the end of the year because of her excessive demands.

“I am not even sending you any money again, from now till December you cannot see any money from me. I am not working nah!. Ontop N33,000 I am collecting, I still gave you N25k like three days ago…”

