Cross Okonkwo, a Naija All Stars housemate, and his colleague, Ceec, exchange words during a heated argument over the Innoson car won by the latter.

It will be recalled that Ceec won a brand new car during a task, which prompted Cross to express his feelings of being jilted and bullied to Mercy Eke.

In a new development, Cross took the fight directly to Ceec as the duo shouted at each other at the top of their voices.

The male housemate emphasized how he had been warned of being a puppet but refused to believe it until now that he was robbed of his winning.

Ceec, however, argued otherwise, insisting that the win was well deserved and concluded by terminating their friendship.

“Do you know how many people ask me, do you not think Ceec is using you? But I didn’t think of that because I cared about you,” he said in part.

Ceec responded, saying, “If I want to run you street, I would have done it. I did not do anything yesterday to hurt you, it was simply what happened at the moment. Shifts for me in this house, not even friendship; I’m saying it to your face.”

