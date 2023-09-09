Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro has created a buzz when asked to compare the success of multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singers Davido and WizKid in a recent interview.

The ‘Who’s your guy’ crooner revealed that it was a joke to even compare the two artiste. When asked to choose between the two iconic artists. In his view, Davido stands out as the more successful of the two.

Spyro, while acknowledging Wizkid’s undeniable talent as a musician, placed a greater emphasis on his understanding of success. He revealed that, for him, it’s not just about personal achievements but also about the positive impact one has on others.

According to Spyro, Davido’s success extends to the lives he has influenced and opportunities he has created for others.