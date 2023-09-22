Popular Nigerian skitmaker and actor, Michael Charles better known by his stage name OGB Recent, has described Afrobeats superstar, Davido as the realest ”OG” in the entertainment industry.

The comedian stated this on his Twitter page after Davido joined colleagues and fans at the candlelight procession for late rapper, Mohbad in Lagos.

OGB Recent was full of praises for the ‘Unavailable’ crooner for flying back to Nigeria to be a part of the memorial service and tribute concert holding in Lekki and Victoria Island respectively.

The funny man, who is among celebs that have been at the forefront of demanding justice for the late singer, stressed that for that singular act, the DMW label boss will always have his respect.

He tweeted; “Davido is one of the realest OG in the industry. He’s always supporting artistes and showing up when necessary.

He flew back to the country to honour Mohbad tonight. He will always have my respect”

