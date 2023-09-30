Anita Brown, the alleged side chick of a famous Afrobeat singer, creates a stir after posting a fake pregnancy scan of her baby.

It is important to point out that the American model chastised Nigerian singer Davido over allegations of an affair that resulted in a pregnancy.

Anita Brown recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself getting an ultrasound scan to determine the condition of her baby.

In a now-deleted photo, Anita captioned it “My special baby” after which she was bombarded with proof of the image being a fake one downloaded from Google.

Reactions trailing Anita Brown and her fake pregnancy scan;

Thirfted Kitchen wrote, “There was indeed a caught. This abbe should give up already

Phareedarh wrote, “She doesn’t know Nigerians.”

Gabriella Fassi wrote, “That girl isn’t mentally stable”

Surest Diva wrote, “This girl was never pregnant, she’s the weapon fashioned against Davido.”

Yemmy Josh wrote, “She don remove the post sharply as she don cast.”

Jerry Mendi wrote, “Be like she don delete am.”

Araoluwa wrote, “She is so obsessed with David wtf.”

Seams By Daphne wrote, “This girl go understand the year wey she jam Nigerians”

Iyayi Faith Igiehon wrote, “Anita needs medical attention”.