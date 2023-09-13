Popular Nigerian disc jockey Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, better known as DJ Kaywise threatens to end it all, barely 24 hours after popular singer Mohbad died unexpectedly.

The 31-year-old DJ took to his official Instagram page to release the distressing news with fans and this has got everyone worried.

He disclosed that he’s ending his life tonight and designated 9pm as the time for the act.

DJ Kaywise added that he has done his best and thus, can’t go on living.

In his words;“I’ll end it all tonight by 9PM tonight. I did my best!!”.

See reactions to his post below;

xtillfresh700 stated: “No problem end ham we dae wait since na so una want ham”

favour_alvans penned: “What’s going on”

__toyeen opines: “Person wey wan end ham no go fix time .. orishirishi”

lu_wa_f_mi_007 said: “Y’all made it in life n the next thing to die is to die maybe being a celeb isnt it”

antonini_25 wrote: “Why are you telling us, JUST DO IT!”

