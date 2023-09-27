Famous Nigerian disc jockey and activist, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has revealed how she ‘roasted’ renowned novelist and Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka during an event.

Switch said she was a panelist at the event and was given an opportunity to speak about Wole Soyinka. Instead of singing his praises, she criticized him thoroughly.

She stated that she chose to do this because she believes he is different from his exceptional body of work and is, in reality, a bigot

Taking to the micro blogging platform X, she wrote:

“Was a panelist at an event over the weekend and just before the event started, we all got talking about African writers and of course Nigeria’s contribution.

“Someone brought up Wole Soyinka (whose works are quite exceptional if I might add)… and I was given the floor.

“Brethren… I would like to let you people know that I did not let one bullet go astray! Wole Soyinka unlike many of his counterparts chose to be completely separate from his works and also chose to display his bigotry and myopic thinking these past few months. It was my esteemed pleasure to roast the uncle while maintaining decorum and extol other Nigerian writers!”