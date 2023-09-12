Renowned Nigerian music executive, and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, has expressed the desire to own a private jet like his colleague, superstar singer, Davido.

The Mavins record label boss shared his thoughts via the micro blogging platform Twitter while lamenting about his recent planned trip to New York, United States.

He revealed that his international flight was diverted to Raleigh-Durham where it made a connecting stop before heading to the final destination.

Don Jazzy lamented that he needed a private jet and hoped that one day he will get to be like the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker.

He wrote; “Na New York I wan go since o. Now I have found myself in Raleigh-Durham 🤦🏾‍♂️. One day we sef go be @davido 🙌🏾. Private Jet is needed. Baba GOD run am 🙏🏽”

