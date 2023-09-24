Reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor created a frenzy on her social media page when she shared a throwback photo of herself in her secondary school uniform.

The former season 5 ‘Lockdown’ housemate posted two photos, one from her secondary school days and another replicating her current look.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the difference in the photos and immediately took to the comment page to express their views.

See some reactions below:

@SlyAlamala: “This look so much like African Church school in college-Ifako Ijaiye uniform, I may be wrong though.”

@jamiu_XL: “Wow, who could have thought you’ll turn out to be this beautiful, but it tits what it tits though.”

@LNREutd: “Second frame seems you have a lot on your chest, you wish to talk about it?”

@Adebayo_07: “Wow! So na LAMOSCOL you finish from The one at Ikd, badore or Igbokuta. Maybe na Boarding you do, coz if na Day you go giran gan. You con dey do like person wey finish from Queens College Abi Mayflower.”

@huncho0147: “I always imagine that’s how you were going to look back then ,now you got e cup a lot on your chest. Thank God you made it.”

See her post below: