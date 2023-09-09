Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Pere Egbi has disclosed that fellow colleague, Doyin once referred to him as a dark horse after seeing him naked in the shower.

The Nollywood actor stated this while in discussion with fellow housemate Neo Energy on Friday after his altercation with Doyin. He insisted that Doyin would not have made such a statement if he wasn’t “shinning teeth” at her.

He said: “I was showering and Doyin was standing there and that was when she started calling me ‘Dark Horse’.

“Then she asked why am I so dumb; can’t I see Kim is now with Cross? dah dah. I told her Kim is not with Cross, they are just friends.

“If I came in with the energy from my season (Shine Ya Eyes Season 6, 2021) most of them wouldn’t have the balls to even talk to me.

“That prick, Doyin walked in on me while having my shower, stark naked; stood there, and was shouting ‘Dark Horse’.