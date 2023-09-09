Doyin has been vindicated after video evidence of Pere’s comment about fellow housemate Kim Oprah leaked online.

@with_albright, a TikTok user, shared a video clip of Big Brother Naija housemate Pere saying he likes Kim Oprah.

Pere was heard in the video telling CeeC and Doyin that he likes Kim, while his friend Cross was getting close to her despite being aware of his feelings.

Captioning the video, Albright provided context and expressed confusion over Pere’s denial of his previous statement, even resorting to destructive behaviour.

She said; “For context, here’s the clip where Pere said everything that he’s now denying and even breaking walls over. Not sure why he’s in so much denial.”

Earlier in the day, tensions rose in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house when Pere punched a wall during a heated argument with fellow housemate, Doyin.

The argument stemmed from claims that Pere had informed Doyin and Ceec about Cross’s interest in Kim, despite Pere’s feelings for her.

Doyin also alleged that Pere mentioned Cross’s liking for former BBNaija housemate, Nengi, further adding to the confusion surrounding Pere’s actions.

As a result, Pere finds himself questioning why Cross is pursuing Kim, while Doyin insists that Pere should acknowledge his feelings for her and not be evasive.

However, Pere denied making such statements, leading to an intense argument that resulted in Pere punching a hole in Big Brother’s wall.

