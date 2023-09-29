Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has accused her colleague, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, also known as Doyin of being a fake friend.

CeeC shared her unhappiness with Doyin’s character while having a discussion with fellow housemates in the Big Brother Naija house on Thursday.

According to the lawyer, she wasn’t comfortable around the podcaster despite her efforts to make friends with her.

CeeC went on to say that she knew Doyin’s friendship was fake and confronted her about it while she was still in Biggie’s house.

In her words: “Doyin, with her fake friendship, I told her I knew it was fake. I don’t know why but there was something wrong. I wasn’t comfortable throughout.

“If you’re a fake person, I fking know, whatever you’re doing, I fking know. I may not know what exactly but…”

Adekunle interjected: “It takes 30 days for you to form a character, right? If you come on a show like this and you are trying to do something that’s not you, for you to successfully do it for two months, it would be very hard.

“If you actually pull it up, somewhere along the line you will crack because your mental health is actually doing it; you’re struggling with it.”

Watch video below: