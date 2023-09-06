A video that @Koffiseed, a TikTok user, released on the platform shows him traveling in an airline with Dr H2O, a well-known viral hawker.
The hawker for the viral product, overjoyed beyond belief, couldn’t help but burst out in awe, “Dr. H2O in a plane, wow!”
Koffiseed shared the amusing video with the caption, “Dr. H2O in a plane. I’ve been laughing so hard. He had no idea that this would occur in his life, chai.
Dr. H2O has reached a big milestone with this unexpected journey, which highlights the amazing chances that have come his way.
@user7212467539284 reacted:“I Respect God ‚on how he lift ppl from grass to grace.”
@Khali_~Kawthar said: “School no be scam.”
@chommy’sbeauty world reacted: “Dedication and smart work pays… & Thank God for your Life wisdom. proud of you.”
@Lillyz Confectionery said: “Thank you for all that you are doing. May God expand your coast beyond your understanding.”
Watch the video below;
My son @Wisdom_H2O please go and follow him✅✅👍🏿 #foryou #fyp #fypシ #viral
