Internet users have reacted after a kindhearted Nigerian man gave out a shocking 1 million naira to an egg seller.

The Nigerian egg vendor Iwuchukwu Akachukwu Henry, commonly known as “1010,” received a N1 million check as a reward due to his extraordinary hawking skills.

A few days ago, a video showing the child promoting a car-driving man who was buying his eggs was posted on Instagram. As a result, the man @auxellmusical discovered the youngster and invited him over. He received a N1 million present from the man.

The young man thanked the man in Igbo for the money gift while expressing his disbelief and stripping down all but his boxers in an emotional video.

Online users were grateful for the man’s kindness as they celebrated with the hardworking child, who also works as an MC.

Watch the video below;