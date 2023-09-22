Renowned Nigerian music executive and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy has finally broken silence following the passing of singer Mohbad.

Taking to his Instagram page yesterday, September 21st 2023, Don Jazzy who has also unfollowed Marlians music boss, Naira Marley on Instagram describes the ‘Feel Good’ crooner’s death as heartbreaking.

Recall that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 2023 at the young age of 27 in controversial circumstances. He was laid to rest the next day.

However, Mohbad body has been exhumed and taken to the hospital for Autopsy.

According to Mavins record label boss, Mohbad did not deserve to go through all the pain he went through before he died.

He wrote; “It’s heartbreaking that you are not here to witness all this love the world is showing. You did not deserve to go through all that pain. We pray you Rest in peace. You will forever be in our hearts imole. 💡 #Mohbad”

