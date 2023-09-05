Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has revealed why she suddenly decided not to support her former bestie, Judy Austin.

She revealed this in a viral video while tackling the thespian for blocking her while still owing her money.

In the video, the single mother revealed that she decided to put herself in May Edochie’s shoes and realized that she had been inflicting pain on a woman whom she barely knew or even interacted with.

According to her, all the things she said about May were all second-hand information given to her by her former bestie.

She added that she had never met May nor had any personal relationship with her all her life.

Sarah Martins went on to reveal that she was no longer interested in interfering in Judy Austin and her family issues.

The businesswoman ordered her colleague to pay back the money she owed her.

“Every night Na you them dey knack, Na you them dey cuddle. I no follow you dey knack. Why I go dey accumulate enemies every single day because of you.

“Na so she take block me without paying me my money. You dey owe person dey block am. Na ment?”She said in part.

Watch the video below:

