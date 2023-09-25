Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor has celebrated her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman on his birthday today, September 25.

Sharing a cute photo of the celebrant, the thespian revealed that she thank

God everyday for blessing her with a man like him.

Linda Ejiofor added that she also thank the mother of Ibrahim Suleiman for raising a beautiful man like him.

In her words;

“Everyday, I thank God for you.

Everyday, I thank your mum for raising such a beautiful man.

Everyday, I’m glad we ended up together.

Everyday, I thank God that you and Him (God) gave me Keon.

But today is A special day. Because if you weren’t born all these wouldn’t have been possible. 😊

My love…

May your stars align in pleasant places.

May your name be mentioned in corridors of power (by people who are good at heart and loved).

May your name Open doors for you. 🙏🙏🙏

Happy birthday my heart, my baby daddy, My Nimi, my KING. 😍🥰😘💥❤️

God bless you always for Keon and I, and we LOVE YOU!!! 🙏🥰🥰😍❤️

P.s: Everybody please stay tuned for Naughty video next 😈”

See her post below;

ALSO READ:“Went from Ikotun viewing centres to Old Trafford” – Adekunle Gold says after bagging Manchester United deal