Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable has sparked reactions online when he was filmed lavishly pouring cash on hotel receptionists.

Another video clip from the same scene showed him tossing cash into a pool, where it was later observed being collected by an unknown person.

Similarly, Portable attracted viral fame by paying for fellow Nigerians’ gas at an unidentified gas station.

People have flocked to these posts’ comment sections to voice their concerns about the singer’s activities.

@EL_ shawin: “Just for social media money way u support give u wife lol Igbo go dey push u. street no get memory oro boy.”

@terryg: “Your mate dey celebrate headies award you dey here celebration rubbish.”

@Tee Zars: “He always give out in a controversial way. u should learn how to give ppl money in polite way.”

@innocentobeta: “Hope your home dey good cause Al this one if home no dey good na wash oh.”

Watch video below;