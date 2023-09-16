Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie is celebrating her birthday today, September 16.

The celebrant took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of her.

In her caption, May Edochie revealed that this is the first time she is marking her birthday with mixed emotions.

According to her, she isn’t sure how to react on her special day.

However, despite everything, she is grateful for life and the amazing people in her life.

In her words;

“It’s my birthday and meant to be another year of growth and a chance to pause, reflect, and appreciate my accomplishments.

But for the very first time in my life, I’m not sure how to react to my birthday. I have mixed emotions and had to cancel my “all glam” shoot. It took nearly an army to successfully get me robbed in this fabric. It’s not an actual dress.

All glory be to God for the gift of life and the amazing people in my life comprising of my loved ones and you my amazing fam.

Dear Lord, you already know my special request on this day, pls grant it”.

See her post below;

